SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — State officials say Illinois’ Rainy Day Fund is about to hit a milestone.

This week, Comptroller Susana Mendoza deposited $200 million into the fund, bringing the total to $1.94 billion.

The Rainy Day Fund was established for the state to set money aside in case of a major economic downturn. The Governor’s Office says not much money has been added since then, and at one point the balance dipped to $300 million.

The fund was nearly depleted as the state paid for workers and services during the budget impasse under former Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Mendoza said the milestone is a tremendous accomplishment for Illinois.

“It’s showing is that we are preparing to protect taxpayer-funded budgets, with our emergency reserve, in the case of an unexpected catastrophe, or economic crisis, through no fault of our own Illinois will now be much better prepared than we had been in decades,” she said.

The Governor’s Office projects the fund will have more than $2 billion by the end of the upcoming fiscal year.