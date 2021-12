SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois minimum wage workers will see a raise when the calendar turns to 2022.

The state’s minimum wage goes up to $12 an hour starting New Year’s Day. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law allowing for annual minimum wage increases back in 2019. This is the third increase since.

Minimum wage increases a dollar each year until 2025. It will be $15 an hour by then.