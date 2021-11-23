Report: Illinois ranks dead last as least tax-friendly state for middle class families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is the least tax-friendly state in the USA for middle class families, according to a new report.

Kiplinger’s State-by-State Guide to Taxes on Middle-Class Families lays the blame on Illinois’ property taxes, which are the highest in the country, steep sales tax, and a flat income tax rate of 4.95%.

Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Maryland, Kansas, New York, New Jersey, Iowa, and Connecticut rounded out the bottom 10.

The sales tax in Illinois is 6.25%, but localities can legally add as much as 4.75%, bringing the average to 8.83%.

The report found the median property tax rate at $2,165 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

Gas tax in Illinois is a whopping 59.56 cents per gallon.

Cigarettes are taxed at $2.98 per pack, and localities can add taxes on top of that. Marijuana is taxed at 10% of purchase price for cannabis below 35% THC content, and 25% for marijuana with greater than 35% THC.

Kiplinger’s report ranked Wyoming as the most tax friendly state, with no state income tax, a 5.39% sales tax, and property taxes of $575 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

Nevada, Florida, Tennessee, Alaska, North Dakota, Washington, California, Arizona, and Delaware rounded out the top ten most tax friendly states.