Report: Illinois ranks dead last as least tax-friendly state for middle class families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is the least tax-friendly state in the USA for middle class families, according to a new report.

Kiplinger’s State-by-State Guide to Taxes on Middle-Class Families lays the blame on Illinois’ property taxes, which are the highest in the country, steep sales tax, and a flat income tax rate of 4.95%.

Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Maryland, Kansas, New York, New Jersey, Iowa, and Connecticut rounded out the bottom 10.

The sales tax in Illinois is 6.25%, but localities can legally add as much as 4.75%, bringing the average to 8.83%.

The report found the median property tax rate at $2,165 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

Gas tax in Illinois is a whopping 59.56 cents per gallon.

Cigarettes are taxed at $2.98 per pack, and localities can add taxes on top of that. Marijuana is taxed at 10% of purchase price for cannabis below 35% THC content, and 25% for marijuana with greater than 35% THC.

Kiplinger’s report ranked Wyoming as the most tax friendly state, with no state income tax, a 5.39% sales tax, and property taxes of $575 per $100,000 of assessed home value.

Nevada, Florida, Tennessee, Alaska, North Dakota, Washington, California, Arizona, and Delaware rounded out the top ten most tax friendly states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories