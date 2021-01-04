Illinois ranks No. 3 on list of Most Moved From states in 2020

(WTVO) — More than 66% of moves in Illinois in 2020 were to out of state, according to a new study released Monday.

According to the 44th Annual United Van Lines National Migration Study, Illinois ranked 3rd in the nation, behind New Jersey and New York.

The study found also said 55% of all moves within the Midwest were outbound moves. Chicago, the largest city in Illinois, ranked in the top 10 U.S. metropolitan areas experiencing outbound migration, with 69% of moves being outbound.

According to the study, the COVID-19 pandemic factored into many residents decision to move.

However, according to a report by U-Haul, Illinois was also the 49th growth state in America in 2020. The company said people coming to Illinois in one-way U-Haul trucks decreased 6% from 2019. New arrivals accounted for 49.1% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in 2020, lifting Illinois one rank higher than the prior year.

Illinois’s leading growth cities are Champaign, Carbondale and Quincy. Other notable net-gain cities include Macomb, Fairview Heights, Charleston, Collinsville, Grayslake, Bloomington, Evanston and Loves Park. Oak Lawn and Joliet are among the state’s break-even markets.

