SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Democratic leaders of both the Illinois House and Senate have announced that they have reached a budget deal.

Pritzker called the more than $50 billion plan a balanced budget and “a good one.” The proposal includes $85 million that will be added to homeless prevention and affordable housing funding.

An extra $200 million will be pumped into the state pension plan, with $250 million to expand preschool access across the state.

“This budget means that we’re on a path to deleting childcare deserts, relieving some of the burden on parents who need to work while ensuring kids get quality care,” Pritzker said. “This budget means that every working-class Illinoisan can get a community college education, tuition free and fee free.”

Legislative leaders said that the bill could get an initial vote in the Senate as early as Wednesday evening.