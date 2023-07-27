CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Almost two million dollars will go towards cleaning up a hazardous waste site in northeast Rockton, Senator Dick Durbin announced Thursday.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will receive $1,681,556 through a federal cooperative agreement to continue clean up of the former Beloit Corporation manufacturing facility.

Located near the intersection of Blackhawk Boulevard and Prairie Hill Road on the banks of the Rock River, the 200-acre facility manufactured paper-making equipment from 1957 to 1999.

Chemicals from the manufacturing processes were found in both soil and underground water in and around the facility in 1988, requiring water treatment units to be installed in nearby homes.

The site was then home to lubricant manufacturer Chemtool. A massive fire at the plant in 2021 raised further concerns about contamination.

Though cleanup efforts have continued, the site is still listed in the National Priorities List of the National Oil and Hazardous Substances Contingency Plan.

Further information concerning what the nearly $1.7 million will be used for have not been released.