SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois has received another bond rating upgrade from Wall Street, the third increase after a two-decade drought.

Moody’s Investors Service credits the upgrade to the State’s solid tax revenue growth over the past year and said Illinois has shown its commitment to paying down pension debt.

Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated the move and its impact on taxpayers.

“A higher credit ratings result in the elimination of wasteful spending and they mean that we will have more resources for education, for health care, public safety, and future tax breaks. Great news for the working families of Illinois,” he said Thursday.

The increase comes as the State marks its fourth balanced budget in a row.