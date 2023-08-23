SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The federal government is giving Illinois more than $1 million to get more women into construction jobs.

Officials said that only 5% of building trade apprentices in Illinois are women.

The grant money, which is part of the more than $1 trillion “Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill,” is going to the Illinois Department of Labor and the Chicago Women in Trades Organization. It will allow them to guide construction companies, unions and other groups to push workforce equity.

“Illinois is a national leader in building pathways for women into infrastructure and construction careers,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “The status quo doesn’t reflect the tremendous talent that exists in all of our communities, and particularly among women, and we can’t build back better and build back stronger unless we move everyone ahead.”

The state has already made investments to create better opportunities for women and people of color to enter these jobs through “Rebuild Illinois” and the “Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.”