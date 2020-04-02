Illinois recommending virtual funerals to halt spread of COVID-19, as death toll climbs to 157

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending residents hold virtual funeral services to halt the spread of coronavirus as deaths from the disease climbed to 157 in the state.

Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, advised that funeral services be held by web or by phone to keep people from gathering and potentially spreading the virus.

“It is not a death sentence,” Ezeike said of the virus, “but we morn the loss of those who have lost their lives.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 16 newly reported deaths from the disease.

