Illinois records 2,341 new cases, 46 deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 additional deaths.
There have been a total of 63,840 confirmed cases and 2,662 deaths from COVID-19 to date.
The death toll on Monday was the lowest since April 18th.
Pritzker said, in the Rockford region, about 51% of hospital beds, a total of 86, were available as of today.
Overall, in the state, hospital occupancy due to coronavirus has decreased 29% since March 26th.
To check hospital info in local areas dph.il.gov.
