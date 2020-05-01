Illinois records highest day of new COVID-19 cases so far, with 3,137 new, and 105 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,137 new cases, the highest reported so far. 105 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The deaths announced Friday include:
- Adams County: 1 female 60s
- Clinton County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Jackson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 100+
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male teens, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 56,055 cases, including 2,457 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,821 specimens for a total of 284,688.
