Illinois records highest single day number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,049 in last 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 2,049 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single day number yet recorded, and 98 additional deaths.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Gov. JB Pritzker said the higher number was due to the higher volume of tests the state is conducting. Pritkzer said Illinois has done 9,300 tests in the last 24 hours.

Among the deaths announced Wednesday:

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 5 females 80s, 16 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 female 60s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Macon County: 1 female 60s

Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Illinois currently has 35,108 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 1,565 deaths.

Today's report of 2,049 new COVID-19 tests in Illinois is the most in any 24-hour period yet. pic.twitter.com/nYlcgrB1LA — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) April 22, 2020

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said last night, 4,465 people were hospitalized in Illinois, with 1,220 in the ICU and 747 on ventilators.

