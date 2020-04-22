Illinois records highest single day number of COVID-19 cases, with 2,049 in last 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 2,049 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single day number yet recorded, and 98 additional deaths.
At Wednesday’s press briefing, Gov. JB Pritzker said the higher number was due to the higher volume of tests the state is conducting. Pritkzer said Illinois has done 9,300 tests in the last 24 hours.
Among the deaths announced Wednesday:
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 7 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 5 females 80s, 16 males 80s, 8 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
Illinois currently has 35,108 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 1,565 deaths.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said last night, 4,465 people were hospitalized in Illinois, with 1,220 in the ICU and 747 on ventilators.
