Illinois Region 1 hits 8% coronavirus ‘warning level’ positivity rate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties, has hit a threshold that could bring further coronavirus restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health data shows the region hit the 8% threshold on Friday, September 25th.

The IDPH has a 2-3 lag on reporting, in order to make sure results are accurate, so it is possible the region has already exceeded the 3 day rolling positivity rate necessary to trigger further restrictions.

If the positivity rate remains at 8% or higher for two or more days, Gov. JB Pritzker has said additional mitigation efforts will be applied to the region.

Those could include: shutting bars and restaurants to indoor service, and early closing times; requiring reservations for outdoor bar and restaurant seating; limiting social gatherings to 25 people or to 25% of room capacity; closure of reception halls and party buses.

The IDPH today reported 1,709 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 13 additional confirmed deaths.

