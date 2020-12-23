Illinois Region 1 positivity rate under 10% for 6 days in a row

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois Region 1’s rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 has been under 10% for six days in a row, Gov. JB Pritzker has shown reluctance to roll back restrictions until after the holidays, for fear of a post-Christmas surge.

On Friday, Pritzker said the state is watching a “trajectory of hospitalizations and cases” before he considers moving the region back to Tier 2 mitigations.

“We’re working very hard to bring it down all across the state before we begin start to relieve the regions from Tier 3 to Tier 2,” Pritzker said. “Once again, bars and restaurants would not reopen under Tier 2. There’s a ways to go.”

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 9.1% (9.4% yesterday)

Boone: 15.2% (15.5% yesterday)
Carroll: 6.2% (7.1 % yesterday)
DeKalb: 10.9% (11.6% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 7.9% (7.4% yesterday)
Lee: 4% (4.3% yesterday)
Ogle: 11.8% (11.4% yesterday)
Stephenson: 8% (8% yesterday)
Whiteside: 9.4% (8.5% yesterday)
Winnebago: 9.3% (10% yesterday)

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 7.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity
from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 9.0%.

Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,762 cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 135 additional deaths.

