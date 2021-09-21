Illinois Region 5 almost out of ICU beds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The number of ICU beds continue to be a problem in downstate Illinois.

Only 2 of 90 beds are available in Region 5. This is actually a slight improvement, as there were no ICU beds open over the weekend.

Officials in the region say they have been able to get 29 additional healthcare workers, and that another 120 are expected in the next few days.

The region also got a waiver from the federal government to move civilian patients to a VA hospital. That opens up six extra ICU beds.

Only 37% of eligible people are vaccinated downstate, and 61% of eligible residents statewide are now fully inoculated.