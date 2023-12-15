CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Commerce Commission rejected plans submitted by ComEd to introduce rate hikes and a grid plan intended to comply with the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).

Plans from ComEd and downstate utility Ameren were both rejected Thursday, with regulators finding the plans would not meet decarbonization requirements and keep electric rates affordable for low-income residents.

ComEd had proposed a $1.5 billion hike in electric rates over a 4-year period, and a $481 billion hike by Ameren, a record increase that would have cost customers about $6 a month.

The increases were meant to update the electric grid in accordance with the CEJA rules.

Profit rates for the two companies were approved below their asking return of 10.5%. ComEd was approved for 8.905% and Ameren for 8.72%.

The ICC said both companies failed to incorporate customer affordability into their plans.

The companies were also ordered to submit revised plans within three months.

“Based on comments made from the bench, we can say at this time that we are very disappointed with the outcome as described,” a ComEd spokesperson said.

Both companies said they would review the board’s decision.