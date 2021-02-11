Illinois reopens ACA Marketplace to allow resident to purchase health insurance coverage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On February 15th, Illinois will open the Affordable Care Act Marketplace to allow eligible residents to purchase health insurance coverage.

One year ago, the Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to overturn the act, arguing that the ACA was essentially rendered unconstitutional after Congress passed tax legislation in 2017 that eliminated the law’s unpopular fines for not having health insurance, but left in place its requirement that virtually all Americans have coverage.

In January, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the HealthCare.gov insurance markets to take new applications for subsidized benefits, something Donald Trump’s administration had refused to do. He also instructed his administration to consider reversing other Trump health care policies, including curbs on abortion counseling and the imposition of work requirements for low-income people getting Medicaid.

“Access to health care is a right, not a privilege, and ensuring you and your loved ones are covered is even more essential as we continue to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to President Biden’s executive order, Illinoisans will have an additional opportunity to enroll in a health insurance plan through the ACA Marketplace,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “I applaud the Biden-Harris administration for their commitment to supporting states during this historic time and giving Illinois residents the tools they need to stay safe.”

More information is available at getcoveredillinois.gov.