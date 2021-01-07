Illinois Rep. Kinzinger calls for Trump’s removal via 25th Amendment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-16th Dist.) is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office by use of the 25th Amendment after a mob of the president’s supporters stormed and damaged the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the President abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the People’s House, he invoked and enflamed passions that gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw. When pressed to denounce the violence, he barely did so, while victimizing himself and seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it,” Kinzinger said in a message posted to Twitter.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

“All indications are that the President has become unmoored, not just from his duty or his oath, but from reality itself. It is for this reason that I call on the Vice President and members of the cabinet to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people, and that we have a sane captain of the ship.”

“It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment and end this nightmare,” Kinzinger said. “Here’s the truth: the President caused this. The President is unfit and the President is unwell, and the President must now relinquish control of the Executive Branch voluntarily or involuntarily.”

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution says that if the President becomes unable to do his job, the Vice President will assume the office. It can be invoked if a “majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide” to declare the president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

