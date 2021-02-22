Illinois rep. slams Pritzker, files his own bill that would make it a ‘hate crime’ to harass police

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) reacted to Governor Pritzker’s police reform bill by filing a new bill of his own.
Rep. Chesney filed House Bill 3715 on Monday, slamming the governor’s signing as one that will ‘punish the police’ and ‘protects criminals.’
“I don’t believe a side-arm and a bullet-proof vest is enough to keep law enforcement safe in light of this legislation becoming law. Law enforcement now continues the slide into one of the most dangerous professions in Illinois. Considering this, I filed legislation to enhance penalties for those who target our law enforcement for crimes,” Chesney said in a press release.
The proposed bill would widen the definition of ‘hate crimes’ to include increased penalties for violence or threats against both retired or current law enforcement officers.