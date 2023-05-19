(WTVO) — Illinois Rep. Eric Sorenson (D) is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on May 23rd.

To join, constituents will need to RVSP at least one hour before the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Sorenson will speak about creating jobs, and making communities after.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 6:30 – 7:30 PM CST

HOW: To participate in Congressman Sorensen’s town hall, constituents can dial 833-380-0743 at any point during the event.

RSVP: Constituents can RSVP and ensure they receive a call to join the town hall by filling out the following form. Participants must RSVP at least one hour in advance to receive a call.