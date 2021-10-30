Illinois repeals state’s last anti-abortion law

Data compiled by Planned Parenthood shows Texas’s newest abortion law is the most restrictive in the United States. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will no longer require doctors to notify parents about minors looking for an abortion.

State Democrats repealed the “Parental Notification Law,” which was the state’s last anti-abortion law on the books.

Democrats renewed their push to repeal the act after Texas put new restrictions on abortion. As the Supreme Court prepares to hear challenges to that law, Illinois is pushing in the other direction despite warnings from Republicans, who said that parental notification protects teens from abuse.

Barb Giolitto, President of Winnebago County Citizens for Choice, shared part of her story.

“For me, I just felt like my whole world was falling apart, there’s no one I could possibly tell, I just wanted it to end, and so I did anything that I could, and heard about illegal abortions,” Giolitto said. “This is what teenagers will do, they will go to any ends to do what they feel very strongly they need to do, and it should be a legal procedure.”