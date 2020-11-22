Illinois reports 10,012 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 76 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials reported 10,012 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 76 additional deaths.

It marks the fourth-straight day of cases over 10,000 as Tier 3 mitigations began Friday.

There is now a total of 656,298 cases since the pandemic began and 11,506 total deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,437 specimens for a total 9,801,419.

As of Saturday night, 6,072 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,179 patients were in the ICU and 589 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 is 13%.

On Saturday, 11,891 new cases and 126 deaths were announced.

MORE HEADLINES: