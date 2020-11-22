SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois health officials reported 10,012 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 76 additional deaths.
It marks the fourth-straight day of cases over 10,000 as Tier 3 mitigations began Friday.
There is now a total of 656,298 cases since the pandemic began and 11,506 total deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,437 specimens for a total 9,801,419.
As of Saturday night, 6,072 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,179 patients were in the ICU and 589 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 is 13%.
On Saturday, 11,891 new cases and 126 deaths were announced.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 15 members of north Texas family get COVID-19 after small birthday party
- Suspect still at large after 8 were injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin mall
- Illinois reports 10,012 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 76 additional deaths
- ‘Magic’ mushrooms: a better way to treat depression?
- ‘Toy Story’ hit theaters 25 years ago today