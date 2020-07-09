Illinois reports 1,018 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 20 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,018 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 male 50s

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Out of State: 1 female 50s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,180 specimens for a total of 1,878,756.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 2 –July 8 is 2.6%. As of last night, 1,507 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 317 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

