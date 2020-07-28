Illinois reports 1,076 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,076 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

– Champaign County – 1 male 70s

– Coles County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

– Douglas County: 1 female 60s

– DuPage County: 1 male 80s

– Iroquois County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

– Montgomery County: 2 males 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

– Williamson County: 1 male 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 173,731 cases, including 7,446 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 28,331 specimens for a total of 2,570,465.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 21 –July 27 is 3.8%. As of last night, 1,383 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

