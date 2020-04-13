Live Now
Illinois reports 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 74 additional deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,173 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, with 74 more deaths.

The deaths announced Monday include:

– Cook County: 2 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 7 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 8 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
– DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
– Fayette County: 1 female 90s
– Jasper County: 1 female 90s
– Kane County: 1 female 90s
– Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
– McHenry County: 1 male 70s
– Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Johnson County is now reporting a case.  Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, in 87 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

