Illinois reports 1,173 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths on Monday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,173 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 6 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cass County – 1 female 90s

– Cook County – 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County – 1 male 70s

– Peoria County – 1 female 100+

– Will County – 1 female 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 162,748 cases, including 7,301 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,598 specimens for a total of 2,279,109. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 13 – July 19 is 3.0%. As of last night, 1,410 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

