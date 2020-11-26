Illinois reports 12,022 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 131 deaths

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,022 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 131 additional deaths.

State health officials are now reporting a total of 697,489 cases, including 11,963 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,556 specimens for a total 10,212,093. As of last night, 6,032 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,224 patients were in the ICU and 724 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 19 – November 25, 2020 is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 19 – November 25, 2020 is 12.0%.

The numbers are reported as many in Illinois and around the country celebrate Thanksgiving.

While the number of Americans traveling by air over the past several days was down dramatically from the same time last year, many pressed ahead with their holiday plans amid skyrocketing deaths, hospitalizations and confirmed infections across the U.S.

