Illinois reports 1,317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 25 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,317 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cass County: 1 female 80s

– Cook County: 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s

– McHenry County: 1 female 80s

– Peoria County: 1 female 90s

– Will County: 1 female 70s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 151,767 cases, including 7,144 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,987 specimens for a total of 1,911,743. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 3 –July 9 is 2.9%. As of last night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 306 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

