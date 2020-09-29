Illinois reports 1,362 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 23 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,362 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

• Bond County: 1 male 70s
• Clark County: 1 female 90s
• Clinton County: 1 male 80s
• Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 90s
• Jasper County: 1 male 70s
• Madison County: 4 females 90s
• Marion County: 1 male 80s
• Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
• Peoria County: 1 female 80s
• Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
• Whiteside County; 1 male 70s
• Will County: 1 male 100+
• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
• Winnebago County: 2 males 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 291,001 cases, including 8,637 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 22 – September 28 is 3.6%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,624 specimens for a total of 5,566,276.  As of last night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 363 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.  

