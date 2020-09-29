Illinois reports 1,362 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 23 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,362 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

• Bond County: 1 male 70s

• Clark County: 1 female 90s

• Clinton County: 1 male 80s

• Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 90s

• Jasper County: 1 male 70s

• Madison County: 4 females 90s

• Marion County: 1 male 80s

• Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

• Peoria County: 1 female 80s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

• Whiteside County; 1 male 70s

• Will County: 1 male 100+

• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Winnebago County: 2 males 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 291,001 cases, including 8,637 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 22 – September 28 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,624 specimens for a total of 5,566,276. As of last night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 363 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

