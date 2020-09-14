Illinois reports 1,373 new cases of coronavirus, 5 deaths on Monday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,373 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including five additional confirmed deaths.

• Cook County: 1 female 70s
• Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
• Randolph County: 1 female 80s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 262,744 cases, including 8,314 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 7 – September 13 is 3.6%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,930 specimens for a total of 4,771,796.  As of last night, 1,431 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 335 patients were in the ICU and 131 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.  

