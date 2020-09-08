Illinois reports 1,392 new cases of coronavirus, 7 deaths on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,392 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including seven additional confirmed deaths.

• Clinton County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s

• Cook County: 1 male 30s

• Jackson County: 1 male 40s

• Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

• Williamson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 252,353 cases, including 8,186 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 1 – September 7 is 4.0%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710. As of last night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

