Illinois reports 1,393 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, 18 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,393 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

DeKalb County: 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 2 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 60s

Kendall County: 1 male 70s

Montgomery County: 1 male 50s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s

Saline County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 175,124 cases, including 7,462 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,187 specimens for a total of 2,608,652.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 22 –July 28 is 3.8%. As of last night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 355 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

