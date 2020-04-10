Illinois reports 1,465 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 68 additional deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,465 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state within the last 24 hours, and 68 deaths.

The deaths announced Friday include:

– Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 2 males 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

– Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Fulton and Greene counties are now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 17,887 cases, including 596 deaths, in 83 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Illinois Public Health Department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike said African-Americans are five times more likely to die from coronavirus.

Ezeike said the disparity between Illinois’ black population and white and/or Hispanic is due to underlying health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, asthma, diabetes, and obesity, which are higher in Black Americans; co-habitation, in which multiple people share a home; and jobs which by their nature do not allow for the ability to work-from-home.

