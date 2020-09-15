Illinois reports 1,466 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 20 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

• Christian County: 1 male 90s

• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s

• Jasper County: 1 male 70s

• Jersey County: 1 female 90s

• Kane County: 1 female 80s

• Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

• Macon County: 1 male 80s

• Madison County: 1 male 70s

• Ogle County: 1 female 70s

• Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

• Randolph County: 1 male 80s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

• Stark County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 264,210 cases, including 8,332 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 8 – September 14 is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,031 specimens for a total of 4,810,827. As of last night, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

