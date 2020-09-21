Illinois reports 1,477 new cases of coronavirus, 7 deaths on Monday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,477 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 7 additional confirmed deaths.

• Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
• Ford County: 1 male 60s
• Macon County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 275,735 cases, including 8,457 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 14 – September 20 is 3.5%.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,234 specimens for a total of 5,143,387.  As of last night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 364 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.  

