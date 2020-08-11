Illinois reports 1,549 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, 20 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday announced 1,549 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed death.

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 70s

Jackson County: 1 female 60s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 60s

Logan County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Perry County: 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 196,948 cases, including 7,657 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,362 specimens for a total of 3,147,703.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 4 – August 10 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,459 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

