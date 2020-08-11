Illinois reports 1,549 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, 20 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday announced 1,549 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed death.
Adams County: 1 male 90s
Coles County: 1 male 80s
Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s
DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
Franklin County: 1 female 70s
Jackson County: 1 female 60s
Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
Lake County: 1 male 80s
Livingston County: 1 female 60s
Logan County: 1 male 70s
Peoria County: 1 female 90s
Perry County: 1 female 90s
Wayne County: 1 female 70s
Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 196,948 cases, including 7,657 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,362 specimens for a total of 3,147,703.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 4 – August 10 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,459 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
