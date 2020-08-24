Illinois reports 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; 2 deaths in Winnebago County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,612 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Monday, including 8 new deaths.

  • Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s
  • Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 50s
  • Monroe County: 1 female 70s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 221,790 cases including 7,888 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,155 specimens for a total of 3,740,191. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from August 17 – August 23 is 4.2%. As of last night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

