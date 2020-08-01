Illinois reports 1,639 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 8 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the state has 1,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight additional confirmed deaths.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Cook County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 180,476 cases, including 7,503 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of Friday evening, 1,347 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
For more information visit the health department’s website.
