Illinois reports 1,639 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 8 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the state has 1,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 180,476 cases, including 7,503 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Friday evening, 1,347 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

For more information visit the health department’s website.

