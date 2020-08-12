Illinois reports 1,645 new cases of coronavirus, 16 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,645 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 16 additional confirmed death.

– Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

– DeKalb County: 1 female 70s

– Douglas Count; 1 male 50s

– Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

– Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Perry County: 1 female 90s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

– Williamson County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 198,593 cases, including 7,672 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,098 specimens for a total of 3,189,801.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 5 – August 11 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,525 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

