Illinois reports 1,656 new cases of COVID-19, 57 new deaths on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,656 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 57 additional deaths on Sunday.

Illinois currently has a total of 77,741 confirmed cases in 98 counties. There have been 3,406 deaths to date. In the past 24 hours, laboratories in the state have processed 13,653 tests for a total of 429,984.

The latest deaths are below:

Cook County: 2 males 20s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 1 male 100+

Kane County: 1 male 30s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

