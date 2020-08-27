Illinois reports 1,707 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; 24 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,707 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s

– Hancock County: 1 female 80s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

– Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 70s

– Will County: 1 male 60s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 227,334 cases, including 7,977 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,510 specimens for a total of 3,875,922.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 20 – August 26 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

