Illinois reports 1,709 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 13 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,709 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 additional confirmed deaths.
• Coles County: 1 female 80s
• Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
• Crawford County: 1 male 70s
• DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
• Madison County: 1 female 80s
• Marion County: 1 male 80s
• Richland County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 289,639 cases, including 8,614 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 21 – September 27 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,142 specimens for a total of 5,520,652. As of last night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Nagy names Nick Foles Bears’ starting QB for this Sunday
- ‘People think I’m crazy’: Retired U.S. Army medic provides medical care to those in need in Mexico
- Trump says US is best tested country in the world
- LIVE: Winnebago County coronavirus briefing for Monday, September 28th
- Texas man steals puppy from couple at knifepoint in Arby’s parking lot
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!