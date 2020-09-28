Illinois reports 1,709 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 13 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,709 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 additional confirmed deaths.

• Coles County: 1 female 80s

• Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

• Crawford County: 1 male 70s

• DeWitt County: 1 male 80s

• Madison County: 1 female 80s

• Marion County: 1 male 80s

• Richland County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 289,639 cases, including 8,614 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 21 – September 27 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,142 specimens for a total of 5,520,652. As of last night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

