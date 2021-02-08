Illinois reports 1,747 new cases of coronavirus Monday, 35 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,747 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional deaths.

– Boone County: 1 male 90s

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 4 males 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

– Hardin County: 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

– Kendall County: 1 male 30s

– Knox County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 male 70s

– Montgomery County: 1 male 40s

– Morgan County: 1 male 80s

– Peoria County: 1 male 80s

– Richland County: 1 female 60s

– Washington County: 1 male 90s

– Whiteside County: 1 male 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,148,088 cases, including 19,668 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,210 specimens for a total of 16,683,795. As of last night, 2,161 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 469 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 1–7, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 1–7, 2021 is 4.1%.

A total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225. A total of 1,358,967 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 212,256 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,794 doses. Yesterday, 16,110 doses were administered.