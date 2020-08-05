Illinois reports 1,759 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 30 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday announced 1,759 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

Carroll County: 1 male 80s

Clark County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 2 females 80s

Gallatin County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Lake County; 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Union County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 male 50s

Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,668 specimens for a total of 2,896,063.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 29 – August 4 is 3.9%. As of last night, 1,552 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 368 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

