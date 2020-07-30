Illinois reports 1,772 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, 18 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday announced 1,772 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.

– Champaign County: 1 female 90s

– Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County:1 male 80s

– Macon County: 1 male 50s

– Madison County: 1 male 60s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 176,896 cases, including 7,478 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,134 specimens for a total of 2,649,786.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 23 –July 29 is 3.8%. As of last night, 1,452 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

