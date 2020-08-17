Illinois reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,773 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 12 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– Jo Daviess County: 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– McLean County: 1 female 60s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 100+

– Wabash County: 1 female 60s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 207,854 cases, including 7,756 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,246 specimens for a total of 3,405,097.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 10 – August 16 is 4.2%. As of last night, 1,544 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 340 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

