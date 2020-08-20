Illinois reports 1,832 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, 27 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,832 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.

– Champaign County: 1 male 50s

– Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s

– DeWitt County: 1 male 80s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s

– Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 60s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 male 90s

– Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

– Morgan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

– Peoria County: 1 female 80s

– Perry County: 1 female 80s

– Richland County: 1 male 80s

– Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

– Whiteside County: 1 male 90s

– Williamson County: 1 female 50s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 213,721 cases, including 7,833 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,612 specimens for a total of 3,541,183.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 13 – August 19 is 4.4%. As of last night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

