Illinois reports 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 22 deaths

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,848 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.
• Christian County: 1 female 60s
• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
• Douglas County: 1 male 60s
• Franklin County: 1 male 80s
• Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
• Lake County: 1 male 40s
• Macon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
• Peoria County: 1 male 70s
• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
• Tazewell County: 1 male 90s
• Will County: 1 male 90s
• Williamson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 279,114 cases, including 8,508 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 16 – September 22 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,391 specimens for a total of 5,231,607. As of last night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
