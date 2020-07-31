Illinois reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, highest in July

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.

• Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 males 90s

• DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

• DuPage County: 1 male 70s

• Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s

• Kendall County: 1 female 50s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

• Will County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 178,837 cases, including 7,495 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,782 specimens for a total of 2,699,568.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24 –July 30 is 3.9%. As of last night, 1,369 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

