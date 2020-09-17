Illinois reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today 2,056 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

• Cook County: 1male 70s

• DeKalb County: 1 male 30s

• DuPage County: 1 male 30s

• Green County: 1 male 90s

• Kane County: 1 female 90s

• Kankakee County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

• Lawrence County: 1 female 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

• McLean County: 1 female 80s

• Randolph County: 1 male 70s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

• Shelby County: 1 male 70s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

• Will County: 1 female 80s

• Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

• Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 10 – September 16 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,800 specimens for a total of 4,920,938. As of last night, 1,558 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

